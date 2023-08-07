Deputies find stolen guns, weed holed up in South Fulton home

article

The South Fulton Police Department has made an arrest after discovering a number of illegal items in a home, including stolen firearms and a large quantity of drugs.

Detectives received a warrant to search the house located in the 2000 block of Patriots Road on Aug. 3.

They said they found 10.8 pounds (or 4,916 grams) of marijuana, four firearms, $1,310 cash, two cars and custom jewelry.

Police arrested one person and charged them with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects, and two counts of theft by receiving stolen firearm.

Officials have not released the name of the aforementioned suspect.