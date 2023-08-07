Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 5:54 PM EDT until MON 6:45 PM EDT, Newton County
8
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:07 PM EDT until MON 6:45 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Rockdale County, Newton County, Walton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 6:30 PM EDT, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Oconee County, Rockdale County, Clarke County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:29 PM EDT until MON 7:15 PM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Walton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM EDT, Upson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Clarke County, Clayton County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Oconee County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Clarke County
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM EDT, Elbert County

Deputies find stolen guns, weed holed up in South Fulton home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Credit: South Fulton Police Department)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The South Fulton Police Department has made an arrest after discovering a number of illegal items in a home, including stolen firearms and a large quantity of drugs.

Detectives received a warrant to search the house located in the 2000 block of Patriots Road on Aug. 3.

They said they found 10.8 pounds (or 4,916 grams) of marijuana, four firearms, $1,310 cash, two cars and custom jewelry.

Police arrested one person and charged them with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug-related objects, and two counts of theft by receiving stolen firearm.

Officials have not released the name of the aforementioned suspect.