South Fulton residents opposed to proposed millage rate increase

The Brief Many South Fulton residents support the public safety training facilities, but they don't want the millage rate cap affected with the plan. Those speakers participated in a town hall meeting with the mayor and city council. The city manager and the financial advisor. All the speakers indicated they wanted the two facilities built without affecting the charter set millage rate cap.



City leaders for South Fulton hosted a town hall meeting to provide information and take questions about the more than $100 million public safety facilities planned for the city.

The backstory:

City officials say the plots of land were bought in 2022. The Fire training acreage is on Cascade Palmetto Road and the Police Headquarters will be on Old National Highway.

Last week. City officials gave citizens a tour of the current dilapidated facilities.

Local perspective:

The discussion started with a video and various speakers who shared information about the process of building two public safety facilities to replace dilapidated and cramp quarters police and fire employees are currently using.

The mayor and council presented two proposals that would either eliminate or raise the millage rate to make the city more attractive to banks.

What they're saying:

Changing the charter set millage rate was unpopular with the audience.

"I am a qualified voter of the city. This room is full of other qualified voters in the city and we want to be heard. I feel like my voice is being silenced," resident Wanda Mosley said emphatically.

"The cap is a protection given to property owners by the state to protect us from tax increases levied by the city. Asking us to be okay with stripping our protection Is not an investment that will yield a profit," resident Reyshard Snelling explained.

The other side:

Council members, who had already introduced legislation to eliminate or raise the millage rate cap, insist they will not raise property taxes for the project and are following the law.

"We are not doing anything illegal. We're just simply trying to put ourselves in the best position to do debt financing, to help our public safety officers help us," council member Helen Willis replied.

What's next:

South Fulton City Council will vote on possible changes to the charter millage rate cap next Tuesday. September 9.