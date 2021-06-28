16 people arrested in undercover South Fulton prostitution sting

South Fulton police say an undercover sting into prostitution in the city has resulted in more than a dozen arrests.

Officers say members of the South Fulton Police Department's Special Operations Division and Field Operations Division conducted the sting Friday along Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

In just a few hours, police arrested 16 people from around the metro Atlanta area and beyond and charged them with various charges ranging from pandering to solicitation of prostitution.

The suspects arrested ranged in age from 18 to 79 years old and included men from Florida and Mississippi.

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows says the operation is the first of many in the city's fight against human trafficking.

"The Fulton Industrial corridor has been plagued with prostitution and illicit activity for decades," Meadows said. "The South Fulton Police Department is committed to changing this culture and providing the businesses and residents with a thriving industrial community, this detail is the first of many to help achieve this goal"

All the suspected offenders were taken to be processed at East Point Jail.

