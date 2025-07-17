Metro Atlanta police warning parents of 'dangerous' viral TikTok challenge

article

A challenge spreading on TikTok has metro Atlanta law enforcement concerned.

The South Fulton Police Department is warning parents and teens about the dangers possibly connected with the "Kick Door Challenge."

What we know:

The challenge usually involves teens or other participants kicking the doors of random homes as a prank for online attention.

South Fulton police say the challenge has resulted in multiple participants being shot and others facing charges.

What they're saying:

The police department said that social media pranks like this challenge were "no joke."

"Not only is this illegal and classified as criminal trespassing or attempted burglary, but it also puts everyone involved at serious risk," the department wrote on Facebook. "Residents may respond in fear, potentially escalating the situation into a dangerous confrontation."

What you can do:

Officers are asking parents to talk with their children about the challenge and the real-life consequences that could come from participation in viral pranks like these.