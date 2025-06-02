South Fulton police seek public's help to identify gas station gaming machine thief

The Brief South Fulton Police seek public assistance to identify a suspect who broke into a gaming machine at a Shell station on May 20. Surveillance footage captured the suspect tampering with the machine before fleeing the scene. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta, with potential rewards of up to $5,000.



Detectives with the South Fulton Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera breaking into a gaming machine at a local gas station.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m. on May 20 at the Shell station located at 2275 Jonesboro Road. Surveillance footage shows the individual tampering with the machine before fleeing the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities would like to know the name of the person in the video.

The South Fulton Police Department would like to speak to this man about an incident at a Shell gas station located at 2275 Jonesboro Road on May 20, 2025. (South Fulton Police Department)

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA and the tip to 738477.

Tipsters do not need to provide their name or any identifying information and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.