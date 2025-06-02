South Fulton police seek public's help to identify gas station gaming machine thief
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Detectives with the South Fulton Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera breaking into a gaming machine at a local gas station.
What we know:
The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m. on May 20 at the Shell station located at 2275 Jonesboro Road. Surveillance footage shows the individual tampering with the machine before fleeing the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities would like to know the name of the person in the video.
The South Fulton Police Department would like to speak to this man about an incident at a Shell gas station located at 2275 Jonesboro Road on May 20, 2025. (South Fulton Police Department)
What you can do:
Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA and the tip to 738477.
Tipsters do not need to provide their name or any identifying information and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
The Source: The South Fulton Police Department provided the details and video for this article.