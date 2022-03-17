Expand / Collapse search

South Fulton Police searching for missing 70-year-old woman

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Police are searching for 70-year-old Diane Denise Miles. (South Fulton Police Department)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton Police are asking for the public's assistance in their search for a missing 70-year-old.

According to authorities, Diane Denise Miles has not been seen since she left from her home around 6:00 p.m. on March 14.

Miles is believed to be traveling in a white Ford Taurus with a Virginia tag of TYR3990.

Officials say Miles has previously been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information Miles' whereabouts should contact the South Fulton Police Department. 

