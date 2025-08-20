South Fulton police officers praised for rescue

The Brief The officers rescued three people from an overturned vehicle following a car crash. The accident happened at the intersection of SR 92 and Hall Road on Saturday. Officer Robert Johnson and Officer Myesha Cooper were praised for their quick action.



Two City of South Fulton police officers are receiving high praise for rescuing three people from an overturned vehicle following a car crash.

What we know:

A police body camera captured the dramatic moments City of South Fulton Officers Robert Johnson and Myesha Cooper rescued a mother, her newborn, and toddler from an overturned vehicle.

Officers arrived to find several bystanders desperately trying to free a man who was pinned beneath a car following a crash on State Route 92 and Hall Road on Saturday.

The injured man told them three people were trapped inside the mangled wreckage. Officer Johnson busted out a car window and cut through an airbag to free the victims.

The officers were praised for their quick action by department leadership. They insist they were just doing their jobs.

What they're saying:

"I do this every day. We don't look for validation or recognition. When we put on this uniform, we got a job to do," said Officer Cooper. "If there is recognition that's fine, but end of the day we are here for the community."