South Fulton police respond to bomb threat at Cascade Road Kroger

The South Fulton Police Department responded to a bomb threat at a Kroger grocery store on Cascade Road on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Authorities said the store, located at 3425 Cascade Road, and its surrounding parking lot were evacuated as a precaution.

Multiple agencies, including Fulton County Schools Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, responded. K-9 units were used to conduct a perimeter search.

Police asked the public to avoid the area until they could clear the scene.

South Fulton police reported the scene cleared shortly before 10 a.m.

What we don't know:

It is not known who was behind the threat or what their intent may have been.