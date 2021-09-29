South Fulton police investigate deadly shooting
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting behind a South Fulton warehouse on Wednesday evening.
Officers made the discovery along Butner Road near Highway 92.
South Fulton police said a person of interest was detained, but the motive behind the shooting is unknown.
The name of the victim has not been released.
South Fulton police are investigating the death.
