South Fulton police investigate deadly shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting behind a South Fulton warehouse on Wednesday evening.

Officers made the discovery along Butner Road near Highway 92. 

South Fulton police said a person of interest was detained, but the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

The name of the victim has not been released.

South Fulton police are investigating the death.

