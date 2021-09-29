South Fulton police investigate deadly shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting behind a South Fulton warehouse on Wednesday evening.

Officers made the discovery along Butner Road near Highway 92.

South Fulton police said a person of interest was detained, but the motive behind the shooting is unknown.

The name of the victim has not been released.

South Fulton police are investigating the death.

