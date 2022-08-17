Mattie's Call issued for missing 45-year-old South Fulton woman

article

Police in South Fulton are searching for a missing 45-year-old woman. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Camara Holloway was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Fulton Industrial Blvd., South Fulton police say.

Holloway is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 257 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair in an afro.

Police say she has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.