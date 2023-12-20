South Fulton police 'arrest' Elf on the Shelf for 'mischief and mayhem'

The Elf on the Shelf has been seen in all kinds of situations, but it looks like this time all the mischief has caught up with him.

The City of South Fulton Police Department shared photos on Facebook of the little rascal in custody.

Of course, it's all in fun, but officers say the elf has been getting in a lot of trouble - even distracting Chief Keith Meadows from his duties.

The elf is charged with over 400 counts of silly mischief in the third degree.

"This was a tricky arrest because everyone knows you can't touch the elf, so officers asked him to put the handcuffs on himself," the police department wrote. "He then was transported to the jail in the glove compartment so he couldn't slip out the window."

The elf's attorney, Mr. Rudolph R. Reindeer, released a statement on the little guy's behalf:

"This poor elf has been framed. He was just trying to help children follow the rules and be good boys and girls before Christmas," Reindeer "wrote." "He is employed at the North Pole and reports back to his employer, Mr. Chris Kringle, about whether or not the children have been behaving. Why would he misbehave himself?"

A court date for the Elf hasn't been set, but it'll probably be after Christmas.