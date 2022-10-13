South Fulton mother wants answers in son's shooting death

A Fulton County mother is searching for answers after her son was shot and killed right in front of her house.

It happened in South Fulton and so far police say no arrests have been made.

Nikki Breland says the little things are what she will miss most about her oldest son, 30-year-old Yvoris Snelling Jr.

"He always had a big old smile," Breland said, Snelling’s mom. "Every time you see him, he smiled, he always smiled about everything."

Snelling was killed last week outside the family home in South Fulton near Interstate 85 and Flat Shoals Road around 4:30 in the morning after he got home from work.

"We heard the shots, we came outside, and there he was," Breland said. "My two sons tried to render aid."

South Fulton police say Snelling was shot in the chest.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who shot him and why.

"I hope whoever is responsible gets caught because it was senseless and we still don't know why," Breland said.

Snelling leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter who he loved dearly. Breland says she still gets calls from her granddaughter asking for her father.

"She'll call me, and she'll be like 'Hey G-maw how are you doing?" Breland said. "Then she'll be like can you put my dad on the phone and that was it, our whole conversation centered around him and her."

Breland says the loss of her son was sudden and unexpected which is why they are asking for help paying for his funeral. You can donate here.

South Fulton police are asking anyone with information on the murder to give them a call.