South Fulton mom cooks Thanksgiving dinner for city's fire stations

First responders are notorious for making sacrifices including missing out on Thanksgiving dinner with their families because they're on duty 24/7.

That's why a metro Atlanta woman spent the last five days preparing a Thanksgiving meal for dozens of firefighters.

Renee Mumford's love language is sharing her homemade food with family, friends, and with strangers.

"My mom loves to feed people. That's her go-to. She just loves to see you eat her good cooking," her daughter Jernee said.

But those with the South Fulton Fire Department hold a special place in her heart.

Back in September of 2016, two of her sons - who were teens at the time- were killed in a car crash.

"Station 7 was the responding station to the boy's accident. They have been dear to my heart," Renee Mumford said.

Since that day in September, she's stopped by the station with food on occasion.

Last Thanksgiving, she decided to go all-out - feeding dozens of firefighters at all nine of the city’s fire stations.

And she decided to keep it going this year as a way to give back to those who supported her during her time of grief.

"That was the focus of us really pouring out and giving back to the community," she said. "The community supported us so much."

And now, one of her other sons is a firefighter for the city of South Fulton.

