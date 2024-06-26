South Fulton non-verbal teen gone missing

article

Have you seen Jobbar Bailey? South Fulton police are looking for the non-verbal teen who was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

Bailey, 17, left his home on Grey Fox Way at around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday. He was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and no shoes.

Police noted that Bailey is on the Autism spectrum. They also said he tends to frequent the area of Camelot Drive.

If you know anything about his potential whereabouts, please give the South Fulton Police Department a call.