South Fulton father killed in front of his 3-year-old son

A South Fulton family is devastated after they said a young father was killed in front of his 3-year old son.

South Fulton police say the brazen murder happened just before 2 p.m. at the Auto Center at the Walmart on Old National Highway. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said 32-year-old Dikwan Baker was shot and killed. Barker's family believes the shooter aimed directly at the young father.

"He drove passed the car looked over to see who was in there and reached over, grabbed the gun, and shot him," DiKwan's grandmother told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor. “Oelisha and the 3-year-old were getting in the car. All of them could have been gone."

South Fulton police are going through surveillance video to help them identify the shooter. They are actively working the case and realize the first 48 hours are crucial.

Man killed in shooting at South Fulton Walmart parking lot

Mrs. Smith said her daughter has taken the murder pretty hard because Baker was her only child. She is also concerned with the effects the shooting could have on Dikwan's 3-year-old son who watched his father get shot. Mrs. Smith said Dikwa 's girlfriend is 6 months pregnant with the couple's second son.

"He and his son could pass for twins. It was a mini Dikwan. The bad part about it is he will not get a chance to see the second boy. He will be born May 1,” she said.

South Fulton detectives said they do have leads in the case.