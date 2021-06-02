South Fulton declares racism a public health concern

article

The City of South Fulton declared racism a public health concern, months following a push by a Georgia lawmaker to draw attention to inequality and a declaration from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A city spokesperson announced Tuesday the South Fulton City Council passed a resolution to bring attention to racial disparities and income inequalities in policymaking but declaring racism a public health problem.

This will prompt the city to assess city policies for equity and mold future policies with racial and income equity in mind.

A statement from city hall said the resolution could lead to educational opportunities for employees to create a better understanding of how systematic racism impacts South Fulton residents.

The resolution was co-sponsored by District 6 Councilman Khalid Kamau and District 4 Councilwoman Naeema Gilyard.

"COVID-19 brought racial disparities and income inequality to the surface," Gilyard said in a statement. "It is something that is prevalent in America, and we know it. Data confirms it. As a city, we need to address it so that we do not become dysfunctional. Let this ordinance create love and sensible policies. Love cures all ills."

A statement from the city said the resolution is mainly symbolic but also a form of advocacy.

"The goal of the resolution is to collect data on inequalities in our city, then create policies to address the inequities created by previous government policies," Khalid said in a statement. "Similar resolutions have been adopted by 10 states, 82 counties, and 115 cities."

The declaration is the second of its kind in the state. Last year, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners passed a similar declaration.

