South Fulton approves civilian oversight panel

The Brief South Fulton City Council green-lit plans to launch a citizens’ use-of-force committee. Right now, South Fulton officers internally review how their colleagues excessive force. Supporters say the committee will build trust between the public and police. Critics complain it’s a waste of resources.



The people of South Fulton will get to weigh in on how police use force. The city council green-lit a plan to launch a citizens’ use-of-force committee.

Council member Helen Willis, (District 3), says her plan to establish a board of civilians to review officers’ use of force will strengthen ties between the people and police.

"We want them to trust us," Willis said. "We want to assure our community that we have anything to hide."

Right now, South Fulton officers internally review how their colleagues use excessive force during incidents they respond to. That information then goes to the state. City council this week approved a plan to create an eight-person panel of residents that’ll give them more oversight. "(They can) review tapes, they will be able to listen to deliberations and they will be able to ask questions about the deliberations," Willis said.

Supporters say it’ll build trust between the public and police.

The city will vet potential panel members. "They will have to undergo a background check, they will also have to undergo fingerprinting," Willis said. "They will also have to go through 6-8 weeks of citizen police academy training that will be heavy in law and also policy."

Chief Keith Meadows says the public will get an up-close look at how police do their work and make critical decisions. "It’ll go a long way in terms of improving transparency," Meadows said. "(They’ll) get a clear understanding of what our police officers go through on a day-to-day basis when you see these use of forced incidents."

Critics complain it’s a waste of resources. Council member Linda Pritchett, (District 7), is skeptical.

"This is a little redundant. It’s adding a extra layer of scrutiny. I do not believe that they will come to the level of being qualified as the people who currently serve on these boards," Pritchett said. "This is just using money to make eight people feel good."

Board members will begin training this fall. The board will begin operating Jan. 1.