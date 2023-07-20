Sons of Confederacy voice opposition to rename Atlanta streets

An organization that recognizes Confederate soldiers will be prepared to sue the city of Atlanta if leaders take down the street names that honor the military effort.

That is what Martin O'Toole told FOX 5. He is with the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

At a recent council meeting, a resolution was passed to restart an effort from 2017.

An advisory panel collected a list of names on streets as well as monuments.

Under then-Mayor Kasim Reed, a decision was made to replace a street name on the southeast side -- Confederate -- and rename it United.

O'Toole's organization went to work at the Capitol to lobby for additional protections. That effort resulted in some changes in 2019.

"The city council should look at that," O'Toole said. "What they are talking about doing would be in violation of state law."

There are restrictions on what Atlanta, or any other local government can do regarding various Confederate monuments. The organization contends that extends to the naming of streets.

City leaders tell FOX 5 that is not the case. They contend Atlanta continues to have full authority to name or rename any street.