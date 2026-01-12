Snow in Georgia: Flurries in far North Georgia, frigid temperatures elsewhere

The Brief A slight chance of snow is forecast for the North Georgia mountains on Wednesday, with no travel impacts expected. Dangerously cold wind chills will arrive Thursday morning, feeling like 11 degrees in Atlanta and as low as 4 degrees in Blairsville. The freeze will be short-lived, with a return to seasonal averages by Friday.



The forecast is in, and a small amount of snow could fall in parts of North Georgia on Wednesday. Snow lovers shouldn’t start rejoicing just yet, though.

What they're saying:

The FOX 5 Storm Team says the chance of snow is very slim and isolated to the North Georgia mountains. There will not be any travel impacts, according to Chief Meteorologist David Chandley.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Rain may fall further south, but it is not expected to be widespread.

Chandley said the bigger story will be the cold temperatures expected Thursday morning. Across the area, most cities will wake up in the 20s. Blairsville will see temperatures in the teens, while Gainesville and Commerce could hover around 30 degrees.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Though snow is likely only to fall around Blue Ridge, wind chills across all of metro Atlanta and North Georgia will be significant. At 7 a.m. Thursday, wind gusts around 20 mph will make it feel like:

4° in Blairsville

7° in Ellijay

10° in Dalton

11° in Atlanta

18° in Athens

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST BY DOWNLOADING THE FREE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP AND FOLLOWING @FOX5STORMTEAM ON X, FORMERLY TWITTER

What's next:

After the frigid temperatures on Thursday, more seasonable weather will return to wrap up the week.