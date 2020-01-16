Snickers unveils world's largest chocolate nut bar at plant in Waco

article

Are you really hungry? Have a giant Snickers!

Mars Wrigley unveiled the largest Snickers bar ever made during a Guinness World Records title attempt at the company's plant in Waco Thursday morning.

The bar, which weighs more than two metric tons, is a smaller version of something even bigger Mars Wrigley has planned for the upcoming Super Bowl on Feb. 2, says a release.

The bar was made with more than 1,200 pounds of caramel, peanuts, and nougat combined, and nearly 3,500 pounds of chocolate. The total weight of the bar, as certified by the Guinness World Records, is 4,728 pounds.

“It’s a big year for the Snickers brand,” said brand director Josh Olken in the release. “We’re not only celebrating the 90th anniversary of the brand, but the Super Bowl will also mark ten years since the iconic “Game” spot launched the award-winning ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ campaign. What better time than the Super Bowl to satisfy something on the biggest scale yet?”

Advertisement

The special title-setting bar is equivalent to more than 41,000 single-size Snickers bars, which the brand says truly emphasizes that everything is bigger than Texas.

Once eaten, the giant candy bar will officially be recognized and recorded by Guinness World Records as the largest chocolate nut bar.