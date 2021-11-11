Expand / Collapse search
Snellville officers honored by city for life-saving actions

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Snellville
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Two Snellville police officers have been honored by the city after they saved the lives of two people in less than a week while responding to two drug overdose-related calls in October.

Officials say officers Aaron Devries and Alexander Thorpe were working the night shift on Oct. 5 when they received a call about a person who collapsed at a home on Park Lane.

At the scene, the two officers found the victim, who was not breathing and had no pulse. While Devries began CPR, Thorpe used Naloxone, a remedy for drug-overdose victims. The work of the two men eventually got the victim breathing on his own.

Five days later, the officers were once again working the night shift when they got another call of a person down on Pine Road.

At the home, the officers faced a similar situation to days before. They were able to get the victim stable until emergency medical services arrived and were able to take the victim to the hospital for treatment. 

"I am very proud of the efforts made by officers Devries and Thorpe," Snellville Police Chief Greg Perry said. "Saving two lives in a five-day period is an amazing accomplishment. Their actions further personify our officers’ desire to render aid to all those in need."  

For their actions, Devries and Thorpe were given proclamations by Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender and the City Council and received a standing ovation on Monday.

"If it had it not been for the quick and professional actions by Devries and Thorpe, it is likely that the victim(s) would have died," the proclamation read.

