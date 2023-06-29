Snellville mother wanted for claiming child had surgery, collecting payments

article

A 25-year-old Gwinnett County woman is wanted for committing insurance fraud and forgery in connection to a surgery for a child that never happened.

Dayshannell Hewitt of Snellville allegedly filed a claim in March 2022 with the USAA Insurance Company. She reportedly submitted three fraudulent invoices and received nearly $2,500 from the insurance company.

Warrants were issued for Hewitt on June 21, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.