Snellville mother wanted for claiming child had surgery, collecting payments
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 25-year-old Gwinnett County woman is wanted for committing insurance fraud and forgery in connection to a surgery for a child that never happened.
Dayshannell Hewitt of Snellville allegedly filed a claim in March 2022 with the USAA Insurance Company. She reportedly submitted three fraudulent invoices and received nearly $2,500 from the insurance company.
Warrants were issued for Hewitt on June 21, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.