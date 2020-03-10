Snellville man sentenced to 50 years for deadly 2018 shooting over football

A Snellville man was sentenced to 50 years for the 2018 shooting death of a high school student all over a football.

Robert Jennings, 33, was convicted on voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony after a seven-day trial. He was sentenced Tuesday by Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Ronnie Batchelor to 40 years in prison and 10 years of probation.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on May 23, 2018, at the Smokecreek Mobile Home Park. Jennings got into an argument with several teens who were playing football. Prosecutors said he pistol-whipped a 16-year-old boy before shooting 18-year-old Ezekiel Smith, who had come to his brother’s aid.

Defense attorneys argued Jennings fired shots in self-defense, but detectives testified he had produced a gun to “intimidate” the 16-year-old boy and made threats before firing a “warning” shot over the teen’s home. Police told the jury Jennings initially left the scene, but came back and approached the teens again and ended up pistol-whipping the 16-year-old. Smith pulled a gun in an effort to protect his younger brother, detectives testified, but the gun was not loaded.

Jennings ended up firing at Smith when he saw the gun, first striking his foot, causing Smith to fall, detectives testified. Jennings continued to fire at Smith, detectives determined despite him being on the ground. He was struck multiple times in the neck and back.

Smith was rushed to Eastside Medical where he later died.

Jennings turned himself in to police two days later.

The jury acquitted Jennings on the two more serious counts of malice murder and felony murder.