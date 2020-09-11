Sneak Peek: What Atlanta Falcons fans can expect Sunday

FOX 5 got a sneak peek inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their first game of the season on Sunday.

Fans will not be allowed inside, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We have the responsiblity to do what is safe to do for everybody," explained Dietmar Exler, chief operating officer at AMB. "We can only invite guests into our house when it is safe."

The game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks will be broadcast on FOX 5. While everyone will be watching on TV, 25 lucky fans will also be livestreamed onto the stadium's halo board to cheer on the team.

The players' families will introduce the starting lineup and participate in other in-stadium video messages throughout the game.

"We're really excited to see that too and we think it will bring some energy as well to the stadium," said Atlanta Falcons Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Shaw Parker. "So, we'll definitely have music. It'll definitely feel like a regular gameday, just without fans."

The decision on if and when to allow fans back into the stadium rests with team owner Arthur Blank and his leadership team. In the meantime, they ask fans not to set up tailgates outside Mercedes-Benz.