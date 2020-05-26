Snapshot: Coronavirus cases in metro Atlanta for Tuesday

Besides an early cluster outbreak in the Albany region, metro Atlanta continues to be the hardest-hit area of reported coronavirus cases. The greatest number of COVID-19 cases have been Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Cobb counties.

The total number for each county is, of course, since the first case was reported in Georgia on March 2. But how many cases have there been reported for just Tuesday?

App users click here for live updates

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency reported 51 new cases since its last report, bringing the total to more than 4,100. The agency reported a slightly higher number of new cases in DeKalb County, at 54, bringing the total to 3,329. Gwinnett saw 110 new cases bringing their total 3,226 and Cobb saw 96 new cases bringing the total up to 2,836.

GEMA said within the past week, the daily number of additional cases in each county have ranged from nine new cases to 110.

Advertisement

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

-----