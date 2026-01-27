Snapfinger Elementary School students relocated after water issue

The Brief Snapfinger Elementary School was forced to relocate students Tuesday morning after a sudden loss of water service. Students have been split between Columbia Elementary and Columbia High School for the remainder of the school day. The school will facilitate normal dismissal by transporting all students back to the Snapfinger campus this afternoon.



Students who attend Snapfinger Elementary School have been moved to different locations after the school building lost water Tuesday.

What we know:

Snapfinger’s interim principal sent a letter to parents stating the school unexpectedly lost water Tuesday morning—the first day back from a weather-related cancellation in the district—and that students were being taken to two different locations.

Pre-K through second-grade students were taken to Columbia Elementary School, while third- through fifth-grade students were moved to Columbia High School. The district said students are being monitored by Snapfinger staff and will continue their school day as normal.

A FOX 5 crew outside the school saw students being moved by school bus Tuesday morning. SKYFOX Drone captured the buses leaving Snapfinger before 11 a.m. and saw crews working on what appeared to be a pipe near the school.

What's next:

For dismissal, all students will be transported back to Snapfinger, according to the school. Interim Principal Karen Stancil said the school and district are working together to resolve the water problem and will update parents as more information becomes available.

What we don't know:

A Snapfinger parent reached out to FOX 5 early Tuesday morning, stating the issue was caused by a pipe bursting, though the district has not officially confirmed the cause.