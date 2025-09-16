Snapchat video leads to arrest in bestiality case in Hall County

article

A Gainesville man was arrested last week for recording himself having sex with a dog.

What we know:

Justin Nicholas Watson, 22, was arrested on Friday and charged with bestiality (felony) and distributing obscene material (misdemeanor) following a months-long investigation and an interview with detectives.

Watson is accused of sexually abusing a canine and recording it in May. Investigators said he then sent the video through Snapchat to at least three others.

The report was initially filed with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, which contacted the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at the end of July after determining the crime was committed there.

A search warrant was executed on Watson’s Snapchat account on Aug. 14. That led to a search of Watson’s home on Joe Chandler Road on the morning of Sept. 12.

His dog was taken from the home at that time. Authorities say the dog did not suffer any long-term physical injury. The dog is now in the care of Hall County Animal Services.

Watson was interviewed and booked into the Hall County Jail the following day. He has since posted an $8,100 bond and has been released on Saturday.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Watson has retained legal representation.