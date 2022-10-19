Expand / Collapse search
Snake on a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 11:17AM
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
garter snake article

A file photo of a black-necked garter snake. (Photo by Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Frightened passengers spotted a snake on a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport.

It happened on Monday afternoon.  United Airlines Flight 2038 landed around 1:15 p.m. and was taxiing to the gate when the garter snake was spotted.

News 12 NJ reported that passengers in the business class section of the plane started shrieking and pulling their feet up.

Port Authority police responded and captured the snake.  They later released it into the wild near the airport.

There were no reported injuries or impacts to airport operations, according to a Port Authority spokesperson.

The garter snake is a name given to a variety of generally harmless snakes.