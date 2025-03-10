'Smorgasbord' of illegal drugs found during Brookhaven traffic stop

The Brief Brookhaven police found multiple drugs during a traffic stop on Buford Highway. Officers seized marijuana, cocaine, meth, mushrooms, ecstasy gummies, and hydrocodone. The driver was arrested and faces multiple drug-related charges.



A routine traffic stop on Buford Highway earlier this month led to the discovery of a "smorgasbord" of illegal drugs, according to Brookhaven Police Department.

What we know:

Officers pulled over a vehicle and, after detecting the smell of marijuana, asked the male driver and female passenger to step out. A subsequent search uncovered a variety of illegal substances, including marijuana, cocaine, meth, mushrooms, ecstasy gummies and pills, and hydrocodone pills.

The driver was taken into custody and now faces multiple drug-related charges.

What we don't know:

Brookhaven police did not release the name of the person arrested.