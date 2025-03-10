Expand / Collapse search

'Smorgasbord' of illegal drugs found during Brookhaven traffic stop

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 10, 2025 8:13am EDT
Brookhaven
Multiple drugs found during Brookhaven traffic stop

Brookhaven police are sharing video of a traffic stop during which they found multiple drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, meth, mushrooms, ecstasy gummies and hydrocodone pills.

The Brief

    • Brookhaven police found multiple drugs during a traffic stop on Buford Highway.
    • Officers seized marijuana, cocaine, meth, mushrooms, ecstasy gummies, and hydrocodone.
    • The driver was arrested and faces multiple drug-related charges.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - A routine traffic stop on Buford Highway earlier this month led to the discovery of a "smorgasbord" of illegal drugs, according to Brookhaven Police Department

What we know:

Officers pulled over a vehicle and, after detecting the smell of marijuana, asked the male driver and female passenger to step out. A subsequent search uncovered a variety of illegal substances, including marijuana, cocaine, meth, mushrooms, ecstasy gummies and pills, and hydrocodone pills.

The driver was taken into custody and now faces multiple drug-related charges.

What we don't know:

Brookhaven police did not release the name of the person arrested. 

The Source

  • Information for the above story provided by Brookhaven Police Department. 

