Waffle House worker allegedly attacked by 'small, white country boys'

The Brief A newly obtained police report is offering more insight into a violent brawl at a Cobb County Waffle House. The attackers allegedly knocked plates off the counter, jumped over it, and put an employee in a headlock. The witnesses described the attackers as "small, white country boys wearing some camo, blue jeans."



A newly obtained police report is offering more insight into a violent brawl at a Cobb County Waffle House, including information on the alleged attackers.

Waffle House attack police report

What we know:

The report, written by responding officer Landeros of the Cobb County Police Department, outlines accounts from witnesses and the victim.

Landeros said he was dispatched to the Waffle House in the 2700 block of Sandy Plains Road after 911 callers reported a fight involving a group of teenagers who had jumped the counter and were being disrespectful to staff.

When he arrived, he learned that an employee named Daniel had been attacked.

EDITOR'S NOTE: FOX 5 is only identifying the worker by his first name until we are able to speak with him directly.

Daniel told police he had asked the group to leave several times, but they refused. An argument followed, and the attackers allegedly knocked plates off the counter, jumped over it, and put him in a headlock. He said they then punched him repeatedly in the head while calling him a racial slur.

Daniel told Landeros he would press charges if the suspects are identified.

Witnesses said they tried to pull the attackers off Daniel. They described them as "small, white country boys wearing some camo, blue jeans," and told police the group appeared to be drunk. Landeros noted numerous cans of Twisted Tea outside the restaurant.

The attackers reportedly left in a Ford Fusion and a Kia Optima, both of which were traced to addresses in Canton, according to police.

Waffle House attackers

Dig deeper:

So far, police said there have been no arrests in the case.

No connection to Sprayberry High School homecoming game

Local perspective:

A video of the altercation circulating on social media claims the group had attended Sprayberry High School’s homecoming game. Police said the fight happened around 2 a.m. on Sept. 7, while the game was held on Sept. 5 days earlier, and there is no confirmation the teens are current or former Sprayberry students.