Two dead after 2 small planes collide mid-air over Winter Haven lake; search continues for survivors

Two small planes collided in Winter Haven, prompting a large response from local first responders, and resulting in two deaths.

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said one of th deplanes involved was a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed wing plan that being operated by Sunrise Aviation on behalf of Polk State College. The other plane involved was a Piper J-3 Cub sea plane operated by Jack Brown's Seaplane Base in Winter Haven.

The scene began unfolding on Lake Hartridge near Winter Haven Regional Airport. First responders said the crash happened mid-air.

Officials started their search and rescue efforts Tuesday afternoon in the water trying to find survivors. Investigators have not identified any of the victims.

The view from SkyFOX showed one plane partially submerged. Steve Lester, the chief of staff for the Polk County Sheriff's Office, said the second plane is 21 feet underwater.

"We do believe there are others possibly deceased, we just can’t confirm that now," he said during a 5 p.m. press conference.

Details about the number of passengers or possible injuries had not been reported by first responders.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.