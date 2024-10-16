Small plane crashes on Coweta County highway, FAA investigating

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a small plane crash on a Coweta County highway on Wednesday morning.

Officials say a single-engine Piper PA-28 plane crashed on East Highway 16 in Newnan shortly after 11 a.m.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the crash and saw the officials inspecting the plane on the side of the highway. One of its wings had broken off.

Two people were on board at the time of the crash. Officials have not released their identities or conditions at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

At this time, no road closures are affecting the area around the highway.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the NTSB.