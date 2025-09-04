Small fire reported at Fulton County Jail, 8 'patients' being treated
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta fire department responded to a report of a fire at Fulton County Jail early Thursday morning.
What we know:
Upon arrival, they discovered a pile of trash smoldering inside the jail, according to the fire department.
Eight patients inside the jail complained of smoke inhalation and were being treated and evaluated as of 6 a.m. Thursday.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unknown if the "patients" are inmates or staff members.
It is also unknown how the fire started.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.