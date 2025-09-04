Expand / Collapse search

Small fire reported at Fulton County Jail, 8 'patients' being treated

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2025 6:35am EDT
Fulton County Jail
The Brief

    • Atlanta firefighters responded to a small fire at Fulton County Jail early Thursday.
    • Eight people were treated for possible smoke inhalation after trash was found smoldering inside.
    • The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and it’s unclear if the patients are inmates or staff.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta fire department responded to a report of a fire at Fulton County Jail early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Upon arrival, they discovered a pile of trash smoldering inside the jail, according to the fire department.

Eight patients inside the jail complained of smoke inhalation and were being treated and evaluated as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if the "patients" are inmates or staff members.

It is also unknown how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. 

