Small fire reported at Fulton County Jail, 8 'patients' being treated

The Brief Atlanta firefighters responded to a small fire at Fulton County Jail early Thursday. Eight people were treated for possible smoke inhalation after trash was found smoldering inside. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and it’s unclear if the patients are inmates or staff.



The Atlanta fire department responded to a report of a fire at Fulton County Jail early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Upon arrival, they discovered a pile of trash smoldering inside the jail, according to the fire department.

Eight patients inside the jail complained of smoke inhalation and were being treated and evaluated as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if the "patients" are inmates or staff members.

It is also unknown how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.