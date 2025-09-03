Slime mold exhibit brings gooey, scientific fun to Atlanta

The Brief Sloomoo Institute Atlanta is exploring the weird and wonderful world of slime mold through its latest exhibit, "LooMoosh's Magnificent Mold." Slime molds are primitive organisms often found in damp and dark places like forest floors, and scientists say they’re surprisingly intelligent. The new exhibit blends science, learning, and play, and includes massive inflatable tubes, a light maze, and eye-popping projections.



The name doesn’t exactly sound pleasant: slime mold.

According to Encyclopedia Brittanica, slime molds are primitive organisms often found in damp and dark places like forest floors. And while they just kind of look like slimy blobs, scientists say they’re surprisingly intelligent — which is why Atlanta’s own gooey paradise is celebrating them with a fun new exhibit!

Last month, Sloomoo Institute Atlanta unveiled a brand-new interactive attraction called "LooMoosh’s Magnificent Mold" — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we "dove right in" for a scientific exploration! Featuring massive inflatable tubes, a light maze, and eye-popping projections, the exhibit celebrates the six-billion-year-old single-cell organism which scientists say can solve mazes, make decisions, and even seem to form memories — all without a brain!

Sloomoo Institute founders Karen Robinovitz and Sara Schiller say "LooMoosh’s Magnificent Mold" is a perfect fit for the Atlanta location, as it blends science, learning, and play. The latter, of course, is never in short supply at Sloomoo Institute Atlanta, which is essentially a 28,000-square-foot slime playground which opened in Buckhead in 2022. The popular attraction features a DIY slime bar with dozens of available colors, charms, and scents, vats full of slime in which to play, ASMR experiences, and more.

Sloomoo Institute Atlanta is located at 3637 Peachtree Road Northeast — Suite D Lower Level — in Buckhead. For more information on visiting, click here.