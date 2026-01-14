Expand / Collapse search

SkyView Atlanta closed for repairs after being struck by lightning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 14, 2026
    • SkyView Atlanta will close temporarily for major maintenance and repairs.
    • The wheel’s main axle will be removed and repaired after a suspected lightning strike.
    • The attraction is expected to reopen Feb. 12, 2026.

ATLANTA - SkyView Atlanta is temporarily close as crews begin a comprehensive maintenance and repair process following a recent assessment that suggests the wheel’s main axle was struck by lightning.

Officials said the repair requires the full dismantling of the downtown Atlanta observation wheel, including removal of its ring beams and spokes, so the axle can be transported to specialists in Warrenton for rebuilding. Once repairs are complete, the wheel will be reassembled and returned to service.

SkyView Atlanta is expected to reopen Feb. 12. 

  • Information received from SkyView Atlanta. 

