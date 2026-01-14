SkyView Atlanta closed for repairs after being struck by lightning
article
ATLANTA - SkyView Atlanta is temporarily close as crews begin a comprehensive maintenance and repair process following a recent assessment that suggests the wheel’s main axle was struck by lightning.
What they're saying:
Officials said the repair requires the full dismantling of the downtown Atlanta observation wheel, including removal of its ring beams and spokes, so the axle can be transported to specialists in Warrenton for rebuilding. Once repairs are complete, the wheel will be reassembled and returned to service.
SkyView Atlanta is expected to reopen Feb. 12.