SkillsUSA’s national conference brings thousands of students to Atlanta

By
Published  June 25, 2025 10:49am EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Students show off skills at Atlanta conference

Thousands of students are in Atlanta to compete in more than a hundred competitions, ranging from 3D Visualization and Animation to Culinary Arts to Robotics and Automation Technology.

The Brief

    • SkillsUSA’s 60th annual National Leadership & Skills Conference continues through Friday inside the Georgia World Congress Center.
    • The annual event draws more than 17,500 students, educators and industry leaders to downtown Atlanta.
    • SkillsUSA is the country’s top workforce development organization, serving middle and high school and college/postsecondary students.

ATLANTA - If what’s happening in downtown Atlanta this week is any indication, the future of our nation’s skilled workforce is in very capable hands.

SkillsUSA’s 60th annual National Leadership & Skills Conference continues through Friday inside the Georgia World Congress Center, filling the massive venue with more than 17,500 students, educators and industry leaders. SkillsUSA, of course, is the country’s top workforce development organization, serving middle and high school and college/postsecondary students and preparing them for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations. And the conference itself is a celebration of those students, and a chance for them to network and show potential employers what they have to offer.

Of course, anyone who’s ever attended the National Leadership & Skills Conference — and Good Day Atlanta most definitely has — knows that the highlight of the event is the SkillsUSA Championships, happening today and tomorrow. More than 6,500 of the attending students will compete in more than a hundred competitions, ranging from 3D Visualization and Animation to Culinary Arts to Robotics and Automation Technology. The competitions are scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days, and the experience ends with an awards session at 4 p.m. on Friday.

We’ve highlighted the National Leadership & Skills Conference several times here on Good Day Atlanta — and made a return visit to the event this morning, checking out some of the competitions and speaking to students about their experiences with SkillsUSA. Click the video player in this article to check it out!

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Georgia World Congress Center, chatting with students and trying out some of the activations at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference.


 

