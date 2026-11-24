The Brief Mixed-use development High Street is getting a glittering holiday makeover, including the addition of an ice-skating rink, a tree-lighting event, and visits from Santa! Holiday activities launched there with the opening of Skate the Street, the destination’s seasonal ice rink which takes over The Green through January 19th. The fun continues December 6th with Sparkle on the Green, which is High Street’s first-ever tree-lighting celebration.



If ice skating, Santa photos, and attending a tree lighting are all on your holiday activity wish list, we’ve got great news: you can enjoy all three and more at one Metro Atlanta destination!

We’re talking about High Street, the mixed-use development located right across the street from Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody. Holiday activities launched there with the opening of Skate the Street, the destination’s seasonal ice rink which takes over The Green through January 19th. The fun continues December 6th with Sparkle on the Green, which is High Street’s first-ever tree and menorah lighting celebration. And on Saturday, December 12th and Saturday, December 19th, the Jolly Old Elf himself (and Mrs. Claus, of course) will stop by High Street to host storytime sessions with families!

High Street is home to several Good Day Atlanta restaurant favorites, including Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken, Velvet Taco, and The Hampton Social. Recent additions include popular pizzeria Varuni Napoli and Rosetta Bakery, both of which are located just steps away from The Green.

So, are you ready to celebrate the season, High Street-style? Click here for more information on upcoming events at the live-work-play development. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning on the ice!