Gwinnett County skating rink closing after over 40 years in business

A popular skating rink in Gwinnett County is closing its doors for good after over 40 years in business.

Lilburn's Skate Along USA made the announcement that it will be closing in a few weeks on its Facebook page.

What they're saying:

The rink's owners began their announcement by saying, "it's the end of an era for us."

"Words truly cannot express the gratitude that we feel for all of the skaters have continued to show us support. All of the skate sessions, birthday parties, private events, and lock-ins. Thank you for all of the memories," they wrote.

The Facebook post has seen hundreds of comments from people remembering their time skating at the rink during its decades in business.

"Spent a lot of time there in the early 80's. Worked there for a few years, met and married a co-worker," John Taylor wrote. "Certain songs on the radio always brings back memories of there."

"I remember school skate nights when I was at Arcado Elementary.. we’d all be doing the Hokey Pokey in the middle of the rink. I remember tagging along with my older brother whenever he went. We’d get dropped off and when we were ready to leave we’d use the pay phone to call my mom collect," Anna Marie Bennett wrote.

What we don't know:

The owners did not give a reason for the closure.

What's next:

The rink's last day will be Sunday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Until then, Skate Along USA will be open with its fall skate schedule: Friday 7 to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m., Sunday 3 to 7 p.m., and Adult Nights on Wednesday from 8 to 11:30 p..m.