New program aimed at strengthening small construction businesses

There is a tremendous demand for skilled labor going into 2025. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors, more than 450,000 workers are needed to help meet growing construction demands. To help solve the growing problem, international construction company Skanska launched a new program aimed at helping small businesses.

Some might think Virginia Murphy is an unlikely CEO of Waste Water Industrial Solutions.

"You don't see a lot of what we do because a lot of what we do is not visible. It's behind walls. But you can't do it without us," Murphy said.

The facility in Powder Springs specializes in custom metal and steel fabrication and installation. Murphy will tell you herself, that she's had to prove herself time and time again in the construction industry.

"It is intimidating because nine times out of 10 when I walk into the room, I am the only female in the room. But quickly they realize I may know what I'm talking about," she said.

She began her business in 2017. Since then, it's grown from five employees to 35. Murphy wants to grow her business even more, and a new partnership with Skanska is helping.

"Because of the things that Skanska has taught us, we'll be able to manage that growth better," she told Good Day's Lindsay Tuman.

Skanska chose Murphy's company as one of the small businesses for its Excellence in Construction Leadership Program.

"It is designed to impact that local small business, empower them to grow their forces," said Matt Frey, the vice president and account manager of Skanska USA Building. "When they're empowered, now they have the ability to reach down and bring up more workforce, and it just trickles down. So it's really a chain effect, and it's something we're proud of to be leading that effort with the small business community."

The program connects Skanska leadership with small local construction companies, providing executive-level training and networking opportunities.

"What that does is it focuses on small businesses and helps them grow and establish themselves in the marketplace so that that skilled labor is there in the future," he said.

Murphy says the help from Skanska has been critical for her business.

"To have the presidents and the leaders of the organization sit down and say, 'Hey we're here to support you. What do you need? What do you need from us to help develop your business?'" she said.

She's using the new skills to grow her business, and even bring in more employees, some of which get the skills training right here.

"These guys work hard, they build America on their backs, they should be respected, they should be paid for a job well done," Murphy said.

That is exactly the kind of development Skanska hopes will fill more jobs, and help fill a tremendous gap in the workforce.

"Now we're changing the community, now we're changing schools, now we're changing health care facilities, the entire community starts to change, grow and be better together," Frey said.