SK Battery America lays off nearly 1,000 workers at Commerce plant

The Brief SK Battery America terminated 958 positions at its Commerce facility on Friday, pointing to a cooling EV market and changing manufacturer priorities. The $2.6 billion plant, which supplied the now-canceled electric Ford F-150 Lightning, will provide severance pay to impacted staff through May 6. The move follows recent federal changes, including the elimination of the $7,500 EV tax credit and a rollback of emissions standards by the Trump administration.



What we know:

SK Battery America Inc. announced the layoffs of 958 employees, citing shifts in automakers’ electrification plans and uncertain consumer demand for electric vehicles (EVs). According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice filed by human resources chief Chuck Moore, the final day of work for these employees was today. Impacted workers will continue to be paid through May 6.

Local perspective:

SK opened the $2.6 billion battery facility in Commerce in January 2022. The plant notably supplied batteries for the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. However, the Associated Press reports that Ford announced plans to cancel the fully electric version of the truck this past December.

Big picture view:

The layoffs follow a significant shift in federal policy. Earlier this year, the Trump administration steered federal support away from electrification, opting for more lax automotive emissions policies and a broader agenda supporting the oil and gas industries. Additionally, Congress has eliminated consumer tax credits of up to $7,500 for the purchase of new or used EVs.

The administration has also announced plans to weaken fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions rules, a move that essentially eliminates federal incentives for auto companies to prioritize cleaner vehicle fleets.