Sixes Elementary in Canton temporarily placed on 'Code Yellow'

Sixes Elementary School in Canton was placed in a "Code Yellow" on Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area, according to a note sent to school families.

What we know:

The school says that when the school is in a Code Yellow, all students and staff continue learning inside the school and check-outs are on hold until normal operations resume.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., FOX 5 Atlanta learned that police were looking for someone after a traffic stop after the person ran off. It appears the scene has now cleared.

This is a developing story. Information is subject to change. Check back for updates.