Sixes Elementary in Canton temporarily placed on 'Code Yellow'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 20, 2026 10:06am EST
The Brief

    • Sixes Elementary in Canton was placed on Code Yellow due to nearby police activity
    • Students and staff remained inside during the Code Yellow
    • Police details not yet released; situation remains under investigation

CANTON, Ga. - Sixes Elementary School in Canton was placed in a "Code Yellow" on Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area, according to a note sent to school families. 

What we know:

The school says that when the school is in a Code Yellow, all students and staff continue learning inside the school and check-outs are on hold until normal operations resume.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., FOX 5 Atlanta learned that police were looking for someone after a traffic stop after the person ran off. It appears the scene has now cleared. 

This is a developing story. Information is subject to change. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • FOX 5 Atlanta has a photojournalist at the scene. Information also came from the school. 

