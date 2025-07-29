Six Flags Over Georgia ending season Nov. 30, canceling holiday plans

article

The Brief Six Flags Over Georgia will not host its annual Holiday in the Park event for the first time since 2013, instead closing for the season on Nov. 30 to focus on peak spring and fall operations. A new event called Heroes Fest will debut Nov. 9, celebrating both comic book icons and real-life community heroes, while fall favorites like Fright Fest and Kids Boo Fest will continue as scheduled. Other Six Flags parks are also scaling back: Holiday in the Park has been canceled at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, and Tricks and Treats won’t return to Michigan’s Adventure, which is shortening its entire season.



For the first time in over a decade, Six Flags Over Georgia will not host its popular Holiday in the Park celebration this winter. The theme park announced it will close for the season on Nov. 30, ending all operations ahead of the holiday period, according to AttractionsMagazine.com.

What we know:

The decision, disclosed in a recent email to passholders, marks a major shift for the park, which has featured festive lights, holiday music, Santa visits, and a towering Christmas tree display each winter since 2013.

What they're saying:

In a message titled Fall and Winter Update, park officials cited a strategic move to concentrate resources during peak visitor months in the spring and fall.

"After much research and planning, we’ve made a strategic decision to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences during our core operating season — spring and fall," the message said. "This shift allows us to concentrate our efforts and resources during the time when the majority of our guests visit Six Flags Over Georgia, and weather conditions can more consistently support our goal to deliver an enjoyable and memorable visit for all."

Instead of a winter event, the park will introduce a new seasonal celebration called Heroes Fest starting Nov. 9. According to a Six Flags spokesperson, the event will spotlight both iconic superheroes and real-life heroes from the local community. Other parks in the Six Flags chain have previously hosted themed weekends featuring DC Comics characters such as Superman and Batman.

Meanwhile, fall favorites like Fright Fest, Kids Boo Fest, and Oktoberfest will proceed as planned through the end of the park’s 2025 calendar.

Big picture view:

Six Flags Over Georgia isn’t the only location scaling back its seasonal offerings. In Jackson Township, New Jersey, Holiday in the Park has also been canceled at Six Flags Great Adventure. As compensation, the park is offering pass holders a complimentary "bring-a-friend" ticket valid through the rest of the 2025 season.

Further north in Muskegon, Michigan, Michigan’s Adventure has axed its family-friendly Tricks and Treats Halloween event for next year and will shut down for the season after September 1. Guests with 2025 season passes are being offered free admission to Cedar Point, which is located nearly 300 miles away, valid through Nov. 1.

For more details and updates on upcoming events at Six Flags Over Georgia, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

Dig deeper:

In May, Six Flags announced plans to close Six Flags America and Hurrican Harbor in Bowie, Maryland, after the 2025 operating season because they are no longer a "strategic fit with the company's long-term growth plan."

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation reported a net loss of $220 million for the first quarter of 2025, in its first full earnings period since merging with Cedar Fair, according to its Q1 earnings report. Despite the seasonal nature of theme parks limiting operations early in the year, the company said it is on track to meet its full-year earnings targets.

Six Flags reported a steep first-quarter loss, largely due to integration costs following its 2024 merger with Cedar Fair. Operating expenses nearly doubled to $412 million, with $134 million in losses tied to legacy Six Flags operations and added merger-related costs like severance and inventory alignment.

Attendance reportedly jumped to 2.8 million and revenue doubled to $202 million in Q1, thanks to the addition of legacy Six Flags parks, according to the company. Per capita guest spending also rose over 6%, driven by strong performance at those parks. CEO Richard Zimmerman said the merger helped the company better handle challenges like weather, calendar shifts, and economic uncertainty.

There have been multiple reports over the last few months about declining numbers at various theme parks across the nation.

According to a July report by Bloomberg, theme parks had their slowest start to the summer season since the pandemic this year. Bloomberg's article blamed the drop in attendance to extreme weather conditions.

United Parks, which includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place, reported in May that attendance had dropped 1.7% in the first quarter of 2025. CEO Marc Swanson blamed the decrease on timing of Easter and Spring Break and higher relative pricing during peak operating days.

When asked about attendance numbers for Six Flags Over Georgia in July, FOX 5 Atlanta was told by a company spokesperson that they do not release those numbers.

The second quarter results for Six Flags will be announced during an earnings call on Aug. 6.