Six Flags Over Georgia announces series of job fairs ahead of March season

article

Six Flag Over Georgia is looking to fill nearly all seasonal positions in the next month. The "Thrill Capital of the South" will be hosting two jobs fairs for the 2022 season.

The theme park is looking for "hard-working, fun and enthusiastic team members in a variety of departments."

MARTA CANCELS JOB FAIR, STILL SEEKS TO HIRE HUNDREDS OFFERING SIGNING BONUSES

The first of four job fairs will be held this Saturday specifically aimed at those 15 to 19 years old.

The other job fairs are as follows:

Leadership Job Fair – Saturday, January 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for applicants interested in supervisor positions in a variety of departments.

Mega Work Where You Play Job Fair – Saturday, January 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Multiple departments will be featured. Select rides, food and games will be available for applicants to experience after filling out a job application.

Rides & Food Service Job Fair – Sunday, January 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for applicants interested in rides and food and Beverage positions.

Additional job fairs will be announced in February ahead of the March season kickoff.

To learn more go to sixflags.com/jobs.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____