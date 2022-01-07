Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County
3
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Clay County

MARTA to hold job fair Saturday, offers signing bonuses

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
MARTA
FOX 5 Atlanta

MARTA hiring bus drivers

MARTA has hundred of jobs they need to fill and are hold a job fair this weekend.

ATLANTA - MARTA is experiencing a worker shortage and they're ready to make some new hires. 

The transit authority is holding a job fair this weekend.

Officials said they're down 200 bus drivers compared to the 10 to 20 open positions pre-pandemic.

OMICRON SURGE: WALMART CLOSES STORES IN METRO ATLANTA FOR DEEP CLEANING

Right now, bus routes are cut back due to the surge of omicron cases.

Pay for bus operators starts around $17 an hour and $23 an hour for a technician.

Both positions come with a $3,000 signing bonus.

The job fair is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Road NW.

For more information or to view the current job openings visit itsmarta.com/careers.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____