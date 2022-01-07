MARTA to hold job fair Saturday, offers signing bonuses

MARTA is experiencing a worker shortage and they're ready to make some new hires.

The transit authority is holding a job fair this weekend.

Officials said they're down 200 bus drivers compared to the 10 to 20 open positions pre-pandemic.

Right now, bus routes are cut back due to the surge of omicron cases.

Pay for bus operators starts around $17 an hour and $23 an hour for a technician.

Both positions come with a $3,000 signing bonus.

The job fair is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Road NW.

For more information or to view the current job openings visit itsmarta.com/careers.

