Six arrested in teen's murder, police search for 7th suspect

Image 1 of 22 ▼ Suspect left to right: Sharod "Gunna" Jackson, Michael "Honcho" Miller, Roderick "Quez" Harris and Roderick "Hot Rod" Jackson

Six people have been arrested in the shooting death of a DeKalb County teenager.

Police have arrested four adults, charging them with killing Keiara Palmer, 15, outside of a convenience store. Two additional suspects, who are juveniles, have also been taken into custody.

Police have asked for the public's help tracking down the seventh suspect in the case, 24-year-old Tahja Williams.

DeKalb County police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on August 3 along Glenwood Road.

Family members said Palmer went down to a convenience store in the area to pick up a soda and snack. Police said she was leaving the store with two older teens and another man when a green Lexus pulled up.

Advertisement

“As I was about to lay down, I heard the gunshots,” said Lawanda Riley, the victim’s mother.

Police said the occupants of the car got began to shoot at a group at the scene. Those individuals returned fire, according to investigators.

“From that point, gunfire was exchanged both ways and resulted in four people shot," said DeKalb County Police Capt. J.A. Lewis. “It's always sad when a child, that's what a 15 year old is,a child, dies.”

The teen victim was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries. A 25-year-old man was critically injured. Two other males, aged 18 and 19, suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Investigators said there were indications that the shooting may be gang-related.

“I don’t believe a mother should live longer than her child,” said Lawanda Riley

“She didn’t deserve to die like that,” said grandmother Helen Riley.

Family members said they do not know why Palmer would be a target. They called her a fun-loving young girl who loved makeup and hair and was loved by her brothers and sisters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a reward up to $2,000. The family has also established a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/2hsdhzg