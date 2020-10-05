Sister helps expose video of former Georgia inmate's alleged assault

The persistence of a Gwinnett County woman led to a controversial jail video being circulated.

That young woman, who is a law student, tells FOX 5 she fought "to learn the truth" about what happened to her brother who had been incarcerated in the Clayton County Jail.

In the clip Ashley Brown obtained, the tape shows Marlon Brown being pushed or tossed into a court elevator.

The former inmate said he could not gather his balance because his ankles and his wrists were locked in shackles. The video shows his face striking a steel elevator wall. He suffered broken teeth and other injuries.

SEE MORE: Former Clayton County jail inmate makes assault claim

When Brown visited her brother, she said, he was incapable of explaining what occurred.

Ashley Brown said she went to the jail and repeatedly asked for information, believing a jail camera might have captured the incident.

Advertisement

Brown said she got nowhere until a staffer walked to her with a sealed envelope. Inside there was a CD.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"I cried when I watched it," she said. An attorney for the former inmate, Harry Daniels, said the sister's actions escalated an investigation into the matter.

Although the deputy in the case was brought up on a battery charge filed by the district attorney, the grand jury did not indict.

Now, Daniels is trying the civil route, with a state lawsuit filed in the case.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.