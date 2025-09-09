Sinola Cartel member known as 'Shrek' detained in metro Atlanta

The Brief Sinaloa Cartel figure detained in metro Atlanta after transfer from Mexico Roberto Lopez charged with cocaine trafficking, money laundering Prosecutors say he helped supply cartel with guns, ammunition



A high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel has been detained in metro Atlanta.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors said 45-year-old Roberto Lopez, also known as "Shrek" and "NWA." was arraigned Friday on charges of conspiring to import and distribute cocaine, as well as money laundering.

What they're saying:

"Lopez allegedly moved tons of cocaine and millions of dollars through Atlanta and other cities while supplying machineguns and other tools of war to fuel cartel bloodshed in Mexico," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Though it took years to find and arrest him, he will now finally be held accountable for his crimes."

Authorities allege Lopez was responsible for moving large amounts of cocaine and millions of dollars through Atlanta and other U.S. cities for years.

Prosecutors also said Lopez played a role in supplying hundreds of firearms and ammunition used by the cartel in Mexico.

Lopez faces a statutory maximum of life imprisonment for each of the drug counts and up to 20 years of imprisonment for the money laundering count.