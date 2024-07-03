Singer Rachel Hale releases new song titled 'Just Breathe (Daddy's Song)

Singer-songwriter Rachel Hale has many talents. Born in Prescott, Arkansas, a small town with only 3,500 people, music opportunities were limited. Despite that, she had always dreamed of becoming a singer. But, she didn’t expect her journey to begin on "American Idol."

After trying out for the show at age 16, the judges told her to come back when she had grown in her abilities. At age 20, her dreams came true. She was one of the top 20 female finalists in "American Idol: Season 12." Hale says American Idol changed her life.

"It allowed me to walk through so many doors that I wouldn’t have been able to otherwise. Like, I sang ‘God Bless America’ at the Braves Independence Day Game. I get to do some really cool things on a different level that I wouldn't have been able to do otherwise."

Eleven years after her season, American Idol continues to open doors in her career. She had taken a hiatus from music to become a news producer during the pandemic but eventually found her way back… and this time with a whole new meaning. Her new single "Just Breathe (Daddy’s Song)" is deeply personal to her and was just released on Father’s Day. Hale says she wrote the song in honor of her father’s dedication to faith and his immense amounts of wisdom that came from being a father later in life.

"The lyrics fell out of my mouth, they really did. It was one of the easiest co-writes I've ever had. And they're just words that my dad has spoken to me my entire life."

Hale goes on to describe the fond memories with her father that she features in her song. She says her dad lived his life with such awe of God’s creation and a deep appreciation for the world around him. Lyrics in the song such as "a sunset like that, sweetheart, only God could paint. So, let him paint." and "always look for the silver lining, it’s there, you’ll find your strength" are direct quotes from her childhood that Hale believes embody her dad to the fullest.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Rachel Hale with her father (Courtesy Rachel Hale)

"He taught me how to look for the good in every circumstance. And when you do that, it gives you strength to keep going despite what's going on around you."

Hale’s dad is turning 87 at the end of July and she says this song is the perfect gift.

Along with her music career, Hale has developed a new hobby… paleo cooking. She has even channeled these efforts into her very own cooking show called "Hale’s Kitchen", where she features guests and makes their favorite foods, paleo style. She got the idea for the show during COVID, when she found herself bored and in need of a purpose.

"I ended up just releasing these cooking videos and companies loved them, and they ended up sending me products and food during the pandemic. And I just started making these videos."

Now, it has evolved into a "perfect storm" where she gets to meet new people, have fun, and make good food. Hale says her favorite thing to make is breakfast bowls with Brussel sprouts. For Hale, the fun never stops. She plans on continuing her music career and making even more episodes of Hale’s Kitchen.

"New music is coming and it is coming soon, which is very exciting. I'm planning on releasing singles one at a time. So very, very excited. New music, new recipes, and lots of fun new adventures and new show dates as well that are coming out."