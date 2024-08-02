Singer Mariah Carey announces 2024 Christmas tour

article

Mariah Carey, the iconic "Queen of Christmas" and best-selling female artist with over 200 million records sold, has announced her highly-anticipated annual Christmas extravaganza is going national. Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time tour will visit 20 cities across the country starting Nov. 6, including Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more before concluding on Dec. 17 in her hometown of New York City.

Produced by Live Nation, this tour marks Carey’s grandest holiday spectacle to date and is part of the celebration for the 30th anniversary of her legendary album "Merry Christmas" and its record-shattering single "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The show will feature the global superstar's timeless holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers, promising an unforgettable festive experience.

Ticket Information: Tickets will be available starting with a Verizon presale beginning Aug. 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Verizon Presale: Verizon will offer a presale for the Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets from Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up.

VIP Tickets: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merchandise items, and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour Dates:

Wed, Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater

Fri, Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Wed, Nov 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Fri, Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Sun, Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue, Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Thu, Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Sat, Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Mon, Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Wed, Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Fri, Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Sun, Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Tue, Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Thu, Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat, Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Mon, Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Wed, Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Fri, Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Sun, Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Tue, Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

For more details and ticket purchases, visit LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.