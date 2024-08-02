Singer Mariah Carey announces 2024 Christmas tour
ATLANTA - Mariah Carey, the iconic "Queen of Christmas" and best-selling female artist with over 200 million records sold, has announced her highly-anticipated annual Christmas extravaganza is going national. Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time tour will visit 20 cities across the country starting Nov. 6, including Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more before concluding on Dec. 17 in her hometown of New York City.
Produced by Live Nation, this tour marks Carey’s grandest holiday spectacle to date and is part of the celebration for the 30th anniversary of her legendary album "Merry Christmas" and its record-shattering single "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The show will feature the global superstar's timeless holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers, promising an unforgettable festive experience.
Ticket Information: Tickets will be available starting with a Verizon presale beginning Aug. 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.
- Verizon Presale: Verizon will offer a presale for the Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets from Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. local time. For more details, visit Verizon Up.
- VIP Tickets: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merchandise items, and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Tour Dates:
- Wed, Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater
- Fri, Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
- Wed, Nov 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
- Fri, Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
- Sun, Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
- Tue, Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
- Thu, Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
- Sat, Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Mon, Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
- Wed, Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
- Fri, Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
- Sun, Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
- Tue, Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
- Thu, Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
- Sat, Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
- Mon, Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
- Wed, Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
- Fri, Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
- Sun, Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
- Tue, Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
For more details and ticket purchases, visit LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.