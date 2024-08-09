Simone Biles, Team USA gymnasts coming to metro Atlanta for 'Gold Over America Tour'

article

After taking the world by storm at the Paris Olympics, gymnastics legend Simone Biles will take her skills to metro Atlanta.

Biles and other world-class gymnasts, including Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and viral pommel horse medalist Stephen Nedoroscik, will be leaping into 30 arenas across the United States as part of the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour.

The "GOAT" tour begins in Oceanside, California on Sept. 17 and will stop at Gas South Arena in Duluth on Oct. 13.

"From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year," says Biles. "I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour."

Biles finished her time in Paris - which may be her final Olympics - with three golds and a silver medal. In her career, she has won 11 medals and has not ruled out trying to compete in Los Angeles in 2028.

Tickets are on sale now here. VIP tickets and upgrades to a "Chalk Talk" with some of tour members are also available.